A picture of Zambia’s 2012 golden boot winner at the Africa Cup of Nations Emmanuel Mayuka has triggered debate on social media.

Mayuka appears to have gained considerable weight with a pot belly taking shape while his behind seems to form a significant adipose layer.

An Egyptian social media commentator Marwan A.‏ @MarwanAhmed_KF triggered the thread with a picture of Mayuka stating,

“#AFCON2012 top scorer & former #SFC striker Emmanuel Mayuka gets paid over 200 thousand US Dollars to turn up for Zamalek looking like this.”

Other commentators blamed Zamalek directors for signing players without consulting technical staff and using the case of Mayuka as an example.

Marwan A.‏ @MarwanAhmed_KF added, “Emmanuel Mayuka cements his position as the worst foreign forward in Egypt’s history. His former coach said on TV yesterday he “loves food.”,”

Mayuka was one of Zambia’s hottest strikers in the last 10 years leading the youth team at the 2007 FIFA World Cup before propelling Chipolopolo to her first AfCON title in 2012 where he scored five goals and emerged top scorer.

The former Mpanza Chiefs and Kabwe Warriors forward joined Zamalek from Southampton in England after a less than impressive season in England.