Citizen’s View: UPND Can Win 2021 By Dividing Bemba Vote

If the Bembas split from PF, they will take with them Copperbelt, Luapula and north.
If I was a UPND strategist I would be talking to the guys who founded PF and have been denied bread on the table. Fund them to start their own political party.
People on Luapula or North will never vote for HH even with GBM as a rubber stamp. Only way to take those votes from PF and weaken the Bemba-Nyanja alliance is to divide and conquer.
Anyone, ideally a Bemba, who can leverage the metamorphosis of PF into MMD and argue that the revolution of 2011 has been sold out can manage to split PF along tribal lines. The Nyanja chaps can’t win without the Bembas. The Lozi and Tonga groups have a common enemy so nothing can split them at the moment.
UPND has to focus on the disgruntled former power kings like guy scott, Chishimba and others to leverage them to cut through the votes on the Copperbelt, Luapula and North.
East and a majority of Lusaka remains the play ground of the bwanji crowd.
For the next 10 years you will not be far from the truth when you analyze politics and election outcomes based on tribes…
Bembas remain the King markers in Zambian politics.
George N. Mtonga
Christomab
No triblisim
jason Nyirenda
George Mtonga, I share your view, I have several times said it on this platform, but no one listens. We should not be wasting time in court. Sata never did that. Immediately after losing he would start campaigning seriously. Even most of us never thought Sata would be president, he beat us cleanand became Zambia’s 5th president. So what UPND should do is to start campaigning aggressively. There are a lot of issues that UPND can capitalise on, eg, high cost of road construction, lack of medicines in hopsitals, unemployment, fact construction deals, contractors going scort free after failing to carry out works that they have been paid for, etc. Please let us start campaigning now!
Peter
UNFORTUNATELY, BEMBAS DON’T VOTE ON TRIBAL LINES. THEY VOTE ON GOVERNMENT PERFORMANCE RESULTS
Lyson
Rubbish instead of preaching peace you are busy dividing the nation, speak one Zambia one nation peace.
Open Analyst
ba Mtonga you are too tribal, thinking like that in this era is dangerous.
Lyson
