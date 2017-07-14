Citizen’s View: UPND Can Win 2021 By Dividing Bemba Vote

If the Bembas split from PF, they will take with them Copperbelt, Luapula and north.

If I was a UPND strategist I would be talking to the guys who founded PF and have been denied bread on the table. Fund them to start their own political party.

People on Luapula or North will never vote for HH even with GBM as a rubber stamp. Only way to take those votes from PF and weaken the Bemba-Nyanja alliance is to divide and conquer.

Anyone, ideally a Bemba, who can leverage the metamorphosis of PF into MMD and argue that the revolution of 2011 has been sold out can manage to split PF along tribal lines. The Nyanja chaps can’t win without the Bembas. The Lozi and Tonga groups have a common enemy so nothing can split them at the moment.

UPND has to focus on the disgruntled former power kings like guy scott, Chishimba and others to leverage them to cut through the votes on the Copperbelt, Luapula and North.

East and a majority of Lusaka remains the play ground of the bwanji crowd.

For the next 10 years you will not be far from the truth when you analyze politics and election outcomes based on tribes…

Bembas remain the King markers in Zambian politics.

George N. Mtonga