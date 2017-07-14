City Market Victims Relocated

Victims of the City Market inferno have been relocated.

The mobilisation committee has relocated about 4000 traders to Simon Mwewa lane and new Soweto market to pave way for the reconstruction of the market.

Vice-President Inonge Wina who chairs the committee urged traders to cooperate so that work at the gutted site could commence in good time.

Vice-President Wina announced that pledges amounting to about K 12 millions have so far been made.

Meanwhile, the Zambia Association of Musicians has joined fellow Zambians in fundraising for the reconstruction of the market.

ZAM is planning to hold a fundraising concert at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka as their contribution to rebuild a modern market.

The Peace and reconciliation concert will be held at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka on July 15 starting 10 hrs.