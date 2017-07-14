‘Heavy’ Presence Of Soldiers On Kasama Streets Sends Panic

An unusual presence of heavily armed military personnel on the streets of Kasama in Zambia’s Northern Province has sent shivers among residents.

Zambia is under a Semi-State of Emergency and security has been heightened across the country following acts of arson dimmed as sabotage.

But the Zambia Army Command in Northern Province says there is nothing sinister about the presence of soldiers in selected streets in Kasama.

Deputy Regional Commander Colonel Danny Maimbolwa says fears that the army had taken over patrol in the city were unfounded.

Colonel Maimbolwa told Mano News that contrary to the assumptions, the soldiers were on what the army terms as a routine march.

He adds that Wednesday’s route march was held as part of preparations for the forthcoming inter-provincial competitions within the Zambia Army.

The Deputy Regional Commander has since advised the general public not to panic as the walk was purely a military exercise.