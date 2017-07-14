Hichilema Sustains Facebook Diary From Jail Cell

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema continues to sustain his presence from behind bars through his facebook page and penned a note to his followers on the morning after his appearance in court in Luanshya.

Hichilema has kept his followers updated through his page despite having been locked up from April 10.

Below is his posting:

Good morning friends

We thank God for another beautiful day and looking forward to what is in for us today.

We thank you for your usual encouraging messages and visits you keep making under very difficult conditions.

But like we keep saying, please remain strong in face of what we are going through during these trying moments.

We get strength in the Biblical scriptures such as:

Revelation 2:10 NIV

Do not be afraid of what you are about to suffer. I tell you, the devil will put some of you in prison to test you, and you will suffer persecution for ten days. Be faithful, even to the point of death, and I will give you life as your victor’s crown.

Have a great day and God bless you all.