Laura Miti Gives Pres. Lungu Thumbs Up For Meeting Catholic Bishops

Political commentator Laura Miti has saluted President Edgar Lungu for meeting 14 Catholic Bishops and agreeing to an initial process that will lead to reconciliation with opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Hichilema has spent over 90 days in jail awaiting trail for a non bailable treason charge.

Miti has been one of the strongest voices in demanding fair treatment of Hichilema. She has also emerged as a stern critic of President Lungu’s governance style.

Today, Miti has spared some words that will soothe President Lungu into a good night sleep after enduring the dreaded label of ‘rising dictator’.

Very happy that President Lungu met the Catholic Bishops today and has allowed them to meet HH to broker dialogue and reconciliation. Very impressed with the soberness and dignity in the announcement of the meeting and its results. I hope that from now, what will not be easy discussions will be allowed to continue behind closed doors. Space has to be given to both the President’s team and that of the UPND to do what we all know is best for our country. Well done President Lungu!