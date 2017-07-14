Mongu Residents Accuse Local Authority For Allegedly Neglecting Cemetery

Mongu residents have accused the local authority of neglecting the main cemetery in Western Province.

The council is mandated by law to look after the cemetery but residents are upset the state of the burial site is not improving.

Residents have said the burial site has overgrown grass, lacks proper toilet facilities and does not have a shelter for mourners.

When contacted council spokesperson Mwale Kaseba said the local authority has engaged people to clean up the tall grass and would soon install a water tank to provide water for sanitation and other use.

Kaseba said the plan was to erect a fence to protect the site from vandalism as other improvements are planned.

Meanwhile, residents in Mansa are up arms with a contractor for taking long to complete a local market.

But project manager Levan Mwape defended his company AFI Wood for the delay promising to hand over the market to the council in October this year.

Despite the delay, other residents are happy to see that the contractor is back on the site working towards the completion of the structure.