Pres. Lungu, Kambwili Meet at Parley Caucus

President Edgar Lungu conferred with Patriotic Front members of parliament and independents on Thursday morning.

The Head of State was among other things seeking to explain the ground rules for the three months declared State of Threatened Public Emergency.

“Go tell the country the measures we have put in place to enhance public security should not worry law abiding citizens but off course criminals have every reason to worry,” he said.

In attendance was also Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili who has been at variance with his party.

Kambwili has been taking pot shots at fellow parliamentarians especially those serving in cabinet.

“As one family avoid communicating to one another using hostile media platforms such as the Mast which has no problems telling blatant lies about us.

“Let us discuss and present to one another the whole truth regarding the welfare of the party. I have called a central committee meeting on July 22 and I hope that those with burning issues can come along and make their presentations. Let us develop a culture of genuine dialogue where we speak to each other with respect and a spirit of oneness. That is how this party was founded and that is how we have been so successful,” he said.

The Head of State also set the tone for what he expects from ruling party MPs and independents during parliamentary sessions.

Parliamentary is currently on recession having adjourned sine die on Tuesday after having approved the proclaimed State of Threatened Public Emergency.

Ground rules for the public on how to conduct themselves during the period of the proclamation will be made public once they are finalized.