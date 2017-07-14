State Plot M’membe Arrest

The surprise appearance of former Post Newspapers editor Fred M’membe has thrown the police and state security agents off balance after having pursued him for a long time.

State security agents had given the impression that M’membe was on the run but could not conjure any charge for him when he appeared at the Lusaka Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

M’membe’s business empire is crumbling under the weight of state repressive acts with his Post Newspapers closed down while his Mast Newspaper project owned by his wife Mutinta is also a subject of routine litigation acts with its assets on close state watch.

On February 15, the Lusaka Magistrate Court issued an arrest warrant for M’membe over a dispute on the tabulation of some of his properties that provisional liquidator Lewis Mosho wants the former Post Newspapers owner to surrender.

Mosho has already disposed of some of the properties through an auction.

When the matter came up M’membe pleaded not guilty to two counts of disobeying lawful orders, concealing property of The Post Newspaper in liquidation.

M’membe also pleaded not guilty to a charge of preventing the production of books or papers relating to the Post Newspaper in Liquidation.

M’membe is alleged to have committed the offences between November last year and February 13 this year.

Magistrate Simusamba adjourned the matter to August 7 for possible commencement of trial.

Mosho has been on M’membe’s case and is pushing for the seasoned newspapers man to be arrested but the state has yet to conjure a convincing charge.