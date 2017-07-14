Zambia Off to Swaziland

The Zambia national team heads to Swaziland this morning ahead of Sunday’s Kenya 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) second round first leg encounter.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda’s side has been holed up in South Africa after having played the Cosafa Castle Cup final on Sunday against Zimbabwe which Zambia lost 3-1.

Delegation leader Elijah Chileshe told Fazfootball.com, the team is expected to fly out at 09:00 hours for Mbabane.

Nyirenda has beefed up his squad summoning Zesco United and Zanaco players for the CHAN encounter to be played over two legs.

Zambia held its final training session in Soweto at the Nike Centre facility with Nyirenda fine tuning his squad.

The winner over two legs between Zambia and Swaziland will be away in the first leg on August 12 and the home leg will follow on August 19 against either South Africa or Botswana.

Zambia will be facing the Sihlangu for the second time in the CHAN qualifiers after eliminating the latter 3-1 on aggregate after a 3-0 home win in the final leg for the inaugural tournament in Cote d’Ivoire in 2009.

Chipolopolo will be seeking their third CHAN outing and second successive qualification after reaching the quarterfinals at the 2016 edition of the competition in Rwanda.

Neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo are the defending champions.

The match will be played on Sunday at the Somhlolo Stadium in Mbabane with the return leg set for Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on July 22.

FULL LIST

GOALKEEPERS:

Kelvin Malunga (Nkana), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco)

DEFENDERS: Taonga Bwembya, Ziyo Tembo (both Zanaco FC) Donashano Malama (Nkana), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Solomon Sakala (Napsa Stars), Isaac Shamujompa (Nchanga Rangers), Fackson Kapumbu, Simon Silwimba (Zesco United FC)

MIDFIELDERS:

Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes), Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos), Boston Muchindu (Nkana), Kondwani Mtonga, John Chin’gandu (Zesco United FC), Clatous Chama (Lusaka Dynamos FC), Augustine Mulenga, Enerst Mbewe (Zanaco FC)

STRIKERS:

Brian Mwila (Green Buffaloes), Justin Shonga (Nkwanzi), Lubinda Mundia (Red Arrows), Jackson Mwanza, Davy Daka (Zesco United FC), Martin Phiri (Power Dynamos FC).

(Source: Fazfootball.com)