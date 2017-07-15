RB Gives First Lecture At Launch Of Eastern University In Chipata

Fourth Republican president Rupiah Banda yesterday delivered the first lecture at Eastern University, a higher learning institution, to be based in his home town of Chipata.

President Banda is encouraged with the arrival of a university that will promote Mathematics and Information technology fields.

He said; “there is no magic formula for countries to develop, but through advanced education in Science, Mathematics and Technology and has given extensive examples which show that the most developed countries in the world today are those with the oldest, and the most Universities, among them, The United Kingdom which boasts of Oxford University founded in 1096.”

President Banda has thanked the initiators of the university which he believes adds to the growing economic activities of Eastern Province.

BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT ISSUED BY PRESIDENT BANDA’S DEPUTY ADMINISTRATIVE SECRETARY CHIBEZA MFUNI

*PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE*

*RB-LAUNCHES EASTERN UNIVERSITY*

Former Zambian Republican President, Rupiah Bwezani Banda has launched the new Eastern University at the Protea Hotel in Chipata in the Eastern Province of Zambia by giving the very first lecture at the premier institution. This was yesterday, Friday 14th July, 2017.

Mr. Banda has thanked the initiators of the University, which will be among the first exclusively science and technology based University in the country run by the private sector, for the honour of being the first to give a Lecture at this new University. This is but the second time, the former head of State is being honoured in this manner since leaving office, the first having been a lecturing stint at Boston University in the United States of America in 2012.

Mr. Banda has challenged the Eastern University whose initial programme was to be mainly agriculture; on account of being located in a predominantly agrarian part of Zambia, to reconsider this strategy and include the whole science and technology field including but not only, Mathematics and Information technology. In his inaugural lecture Mr. Banda has argued that world history clearly shows that development is not linear, and that areas which were once dependant on raw material production including agriculture such as China are now major science and technology giants.

So while agriculture is important, diversification of areas of expertise and specialization in the economy and education sectors is of strategic importance for the future development of the country.

The former President has further argued that, there is no magic formula for countries to develop, but through advanced education in Science, Mathematics and Technology and has given extensive examples which show that the most developed countries in the world today are those with the oldest, and the most Universities, among them, The United Kingdom which boasts of Oxford University founded in 1096,Cabridge -1209,St Andrews and Edinburgh universities founded in 1413 and 1583 respectively ,then there is the United states of America which boasts of Harvard founded in1636, Yale founded in 1701 and Pennsylvania founded in 1701 .Others such as Germany, Italy, France , China, India in Asia, South Africa, Egypt ,Algeria, Ethiopia, Uganda ,and Kenya on the African continent all have a high pedigree of vintage University education.

Mr. Banda has however noted that government alone cannot fulfill this great need for tertiary education, and that is where private citizens like the ones who have founded Eastern University come in to augment government effort and has called on other Zambians either as individuals or as corporates to join in this noble but crucial national undertaking to make Zambia a great and proud country now and in years to come.

Finally he has, paid glowing tribute to the founding President of the republic and founding Chancellor of the first university in Zambia- His Excellency Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda.

ISSUED BY;

Chibeza Mfuni

DEPUTY ADMINSTRATIVE ASSISTANT

DATE: 15 TH July, 2017