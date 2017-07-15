Suspected PF Cadres Terrorise Marketeers At Munyaule Market

Suspected Patriotic Front cadres are terrorising marketeers at Munyaule Market near City Market in Lusaka.

The cadres are grabbing stands from marketeers viewed to be in prime business areas.

Victims of the attack tell Zambia Reports the cadres are untouchable and efforts to report their lawless behaviour at the police are yielding no results.

“These cadres have snatched our stand and we have tried everything possible but it seems they have more powers in this country.

“The law is being ignored. We went to the police and they told us that they don’t have powers over carders,” one of the victims said.

The victims said the cadres had taken away they only source of the family’s income.

Those in the lead among the suspected PF cadres have been identified as Chipulu, the chairman, Mama Chairlady, Muya the Spokesperson for the branch and many other youths. Their branch is located behind Mukupa Guest House and is called Chamapepe branch.

“People have suffered but they have no say about cadres. We really have one where go for help because of the same people. We really need help please we are suffering,” another victim said.

The marketeers have appealed to authorities to empower police and help restore order at the market because things were getting out of hands.