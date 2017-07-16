Fashion Sakala On Target For Spartak-2 Moscow

Zambia striker Fashion Sakala is in fine form at his Russia second division side scoring in two out of two matches played at the start of the season.

Fashion was on target Saturday after his team defeated FK Orenburg 1-0.

The former Zanaco and Nchanga Rangers striker opened his account last week when he scored in the team’s 2-1 win over Sibir Novosibirsk.

Spartak-2 is joint top of the table with six points but trails FK Khimki on goal difference.

Fashion’s next fixture is against FK Tambov on July 22.

“God, Thanks so much papa God for answering my prayers. Family, friends and fans I really appreciate your support and it means a lot to me.

“Good start of the season. Goal✅, Win✅, God bless you all,” he posted on his social media platform.

