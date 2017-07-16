Legendary Defender Dickson Makwaza Turns 74

Zambian legend Dickson Makwaza today [yesterday] celebrated his 74th birthday.

His son, Dickson Jr, posted images of the former national team skipper’s playing days to celebrate the milestone.

Makwaza was Zambia’s captain when the national team made its first ever Africa Cup final appearance in 1974 against the then Zaire.

That final is the only one to have been played twice in history after the first clash ended 2-all, but due to visibility issues, officials could not take it into extra time and eventually penalties.

Zambia lost the replay 2-0 with Makwaza and the lads picking silver in Egypt.

The Luanshya-based legend is now a FAZ life member.