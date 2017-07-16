Livingstone Baboon Faces ‘Sabotage Charges’ After Plunging Tourist City In Total Darkness

Zambian authorities may not be too far from nabbing culprits of recent alleged acts of sabotage after it was discovered baboons are part of the ploy.

Livingstone was plunged in total darkness after a baboon tampered with the transformer at the Zesco Livingstone Power station.

About 50-thousand clients in Livingstone and some parts of Western province endured a power blackout.

The baboon allegedly interfered with the ‘A’ station, B3 and B5 high voltage machines on Sunday morning resulting in a power outage in the two areas.

Zesco Spokesperson Henry Kapata said the power utility company is already on the ground working to correct the damage.

Kapata told ZNBC News in Livingstone that the power disturbance has nothing to do with load-shedding but just an accident involving an alleged curious animal.

He says the baboon has since been rescued from the high-power voltage machine and taken by the department of national parks and wildlife for resuscitation.

Kapata says the animal has survived the electric shock because baboons have highly insulated palms noting that a human being could not have survived in the same situation.

Recently, Zesco installations have come under threat with authorities accusing opposing voices as perpetrators of sabotage acts.