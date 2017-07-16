Pres. Lungu Appoints Yamfwa Mukanga PF Election Chairman

President Edgar Lungu has made minor reshuffles to the Central Committee with Mandevu MP Jean Kapata moved from heading the sub-committee in charge of elections.

*President Lungu makes Changes to MCC*

Yamfwa Mukanga becomes new chairman for elections while Hon Jean kapata becomes women chairperson of central committee taking over from Mrs Estella Phiri who has been appointed as Commissioner. Hon Nkandu Luo is now chairperson for education taking over from Mr John Phiri who is now High Commissioner To Malawi ….

The next central committee will sit next week on which the President has said all matters pertaining the Party will be tabled.

IPS. Kitwe

Kalumba Gift.