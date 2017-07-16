Surprise Package NAPSA Still In Command Of Topflight League

Napsa Stars, the 2017 surprise package, has maintained grip at the summit of the FAZ Super Division table with victory over Kabwe Warriors yesterday.

Napsa had Chitoshi Mukuma to thank for the all important goal that gave the Lusaka side a 1-0 win at Nkoloma Stadium.

The Tenant Chilumba coach Napsa have now widened their lead to eight points after tallying 34 points at the half mark of the season.

SATURDAY RESULTS

Power Dynamos 3-1 Lumwana Radiants

Mufulira Wanderers 1-1 Nchanga Rangers

Konkola Blades 3-0 Nakambala Leopards

Buildcon 2-0 City of Lusaka

Green Eagles 2-0 Nkana