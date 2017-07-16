Napsa Stars, the 2017 surprise package, has maintained grip at the summit of the FAZ Super Division table with victory over Kabwe Warriors yesterday.
Napsa had Chitoshi Mukuma to thank for the all important goal that gave the Lusaka side a 1-0 win at Nkoloma Stadium.
The Tenant Chilumba coach Napsa have now widened their lead to eight points after tallying 34 points at the half mark of the season.
SATURDAY RESULTS
Power Dynamos 3-1 Lumwana Radiants
Mufulira Wanderers 1-1 Nchanga Rangers
Konkola Blades 3-0 Nakambala Leopards
Buildcon 2-0 City of Lusaka
Green Eagles 2-0 Nkana
One Response to “Surprise Package NAPSA Still In Command Of Topflight League”
Angel Sachikwata
Power 90 The Koppala giants aba yellow mwaaaaaaa