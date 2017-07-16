  1. Home
Wedson Nyirenda’s Bullets Massacre Swaziland 4-0 In CHAN Qualifier

Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has inspired Zambia’s local lads to an emphatic 4-0 win over Swaziland in a CHAN Qualifier.

Nyirenda’s charges are one and a half step into the next round of the qualifying series.

Lusaka Dynamos star Clatous Chama scored a brace while Brian Mwila and defender Fackson Kapumbu completed the rout in Mbabane.

It was Zambia’s biggest competitive win away in Swaziland. The last time Zambia beat Swaziland in a competitive continental fixture with significant 5-0 scoreline was 1990 in an Africa Cup qualifying fixture.

Zambia has previously posted wide scorelines (9-1) and 11-2 in 1978 both in international friendlies played in 1978.

  1. medhone

    Comment:well done boyz

  2. Richard

    Well done lads

  3. ray mulowa

    Comment:bravo wada we hope for the better

  4. Gift

    Nyilenda keep it up we are behind you coach ala nibola Na Lesa congratulation boys konkanyenipo

  5. get

    Good start

  6. Justine

    Very short report, but many thanks to our boys

  7. Joe

    congrats boys

