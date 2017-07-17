Nkana Forks Out $10, 000 To Settle Walter Binene Sabwa Bwalya’s Transfer

Twelve-time Zambian league kings Nkana have forked out US $10, 000 (about K88, 500) as transfer fee for striker Walter Binene Sabwa Bwalya.

Nkana quietly met up officials from Lubumbashi Sports of the Democratic of Congo less than two weeks ago and discussed the player’s transfer to settle the dispute.

The Lubumbashi Sports officials arrived in Kitwe to finalis the deal which includes a 20% sell on fee.

According to sources familiar with the development, Nkana also insisted that the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) which the Congolese club was to issue should display Binene’s last name in Zambia – Bwalya.

The hot-shot striker made Nkana’s selection for Saturday’s league match against Green Eagles of Choma but pulled a muscle during warm-up. Nkana lost the Week 17 fixture 2-0.

Binene had been a subject of controversy after it emerged he had featured in the Zambian league without clearance for over a year and a half.

The player arrived from Lubumbashi Sports and joined Forest Rangers where he rechristened from Heritier Binene Sabwa to Walter Binene Bwalya before he was poached by Nkana.

While at Nkana, information emerged through a complaint by Lusaka Dynamos that the striker did not have an ITC to feature in the local league.

The FAZ secretariat was forced to suspend Binene from feauturing in the local league while Nkana tried to resolve the matter in the background.

There were also attempts to give Binene a Zambia national team call up but the revelations and quiet settlement reached between the two clubs confirms Binene’s presence in the local league was shrouded in a “fishy” transfer. His Chipolopolo call up may hang in balance as his nationality is determined to be Congolese.