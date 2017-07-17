Tayali Back in Court Today

Political commentator Chilufya Tayali will be back in court in a case he has been sued for criminal libel by Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja.

Tayali’s case was adjourned on June 2 after Kanganja testified alleging that the remarks on facebook by the accused hurt his reputation.The accused pleaded not guilty to a count of criminal libel.

In his testimony Kanganja denied that the police worked under any interference in referring to the Mongu Motorcade Incident.

Kanganja told the court that whenever the President is visiting a province, the Commissioner of Police prepares an ‘operation order’ that is sent to his office for scrutiny and approval.

“Your Honour there is an operation order outlining the duties, who will be in charge, the number of police officers, places to be covered, communication and transport,” he said.

Kanganja told the court that he was therefore hurt when he read Tayali’s posting alleging that he bungled the Head of State’s security detail in Mongu.

“Due to this article there was an outcry where people asked me to resign,” he said.

“It was a clear indictment that I am to be charged with treason that is what the article was about. In other countries I would have been arrested and charged for treason.”

Tayali will open his defence today.