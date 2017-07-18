Letter: DSTV/MultiChoice Giving Customers Unfair Service

Dear Madam / Sir,

DSTV / Multichoice unfair services

My name is Solomon Kimmie using DSTV account number 4273582861.

Kindly look into my complaint laid against DSTV/ Multichoice Zambia with regards to thier services/ content to its Zambian subscribers.

I’m quite sure DSTV Zambian has + – 2million users and GOTV another 2 million plus all paying cash for its DSTV services on a monthly basis.

I’m a Compact plus subscriber on DSTV paying K530 monthly. Then there’s the Premuim option who pay K850 on & normal compact who pay K350 pm.

Not forgetting the GOTV subscribers who pay K90 pm. Im sure If you do the numbers , you’ll get a surprisingly massive K amount per month paid to DSTV. Who must be making a million % profit every month.

They obviously enjoy the Zambian business. But when corporations gets too big ,they seem to forget thier clients services

However much can’t be said about DSTV services rendered to its Zambian clients. I’m 100% sure , if you had to carriy out a physical survey in Zambia. There’d be a bit more then 70 % of Zambians that aren’t happy with the DSTV services.

Compliant is as follows

1-Been a compact plus subscriber , we are paying for 12 non English channels.

2-Then we pay for a the weather channel that does not cover the Zambian weather at all.

3- Then pay for a live horse racing channel that is used for betting. Now tell me ? who in Zambia is interested in this channel??.

4- Not forgetting the fact that we pay for repeats. We are subjected to reruns / repeats.

I carried out my own brief channel survey. Each channel has no less then 2 repeats per day x 30 days. WOW 😳 is staggering. They must be making a massive save venture with the repeats.

Again if we had to analyze each channel with the amount of repeats, definitely get a shock. Mind you these repeats can go on for months.

In conclusion-

a) Why do we have so many repeats.

b) Why are we paying for 12 non English channels. Exgample channel 147 is in Afrikaans/ South African language . 99.1% of Zambians cant understand Afrikaans. Besides the 12 non English Channels

c) Then why have a weather channel that never covers our Zambian weather & we pay for this.

d) Why do have 1 channel solely dedicated to ” how to use the DSTV decoder which runs 24 7 365

e)Horse racing channels that have no relevance to its Zambian viewers.

Usually when 1 pays for a service, you’d expect to get valve for money spent. We are paying for

Suggestions

Solomon Kimmie