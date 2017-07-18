Letter: Our Media Is Polarized

Zambia reports,

I just want to thank you for your unwavering support and enthusiasm you have tried to show in the media fraternity especially of late. For starters, l am one of the few people who have has always criticized you when l see you are going off the way so allow me to be bold enough to also commend you when l see the strides you have shown so far.

It’s my humble prayer that the same spirit will be emulated by other media houses and indeed yourselves going forward. It’s an open secret that our media fraternity is polarized, and in order to quench the vice, it’s when institutions like you starting acting and reporting things the way they are.

By so doing, you will have Zambians who are well informed and will be able to make good decisions. If today HH does something wrong report as it is, if EL does anything bad, apply the same measure, its only that way that our leaders (be it in opposition or ruling), will be held responsible and questioned for any decisions they will making because at the end of a the day we share the same future – like it or not.

For our country to long endure there must be a real collective and all of us and we all must have some stake in that collective. For you, and many other media houses, the question is what you will stand for, what you will assert for. To a certain extent, we all must begin by being for ourselves as a country.

As a saying goes, “But if we are only for ourselves or only for our families, or our friends, or our own class or interests – if empathy never reaches beyond our own backyard – then who the hell are we, really?” In all you will be doing, keep asking yourselves that question.

Thank you.

Mulukisi Muyangwa