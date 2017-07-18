Pres. Lungu Upset With LAZ

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has challenged the Law Association of Zambia to form a political party and stop hiding behind the curtain of a legal association .
Speaking before his departure to Swaziland at Kenneth Kaunda international airport, the head of state took a swipe at the legal body stating that they are abusing a very noble profession.
“Let them form a political party let them go ahead. Let them not abuse the profession it is a noble one,” President Lungu said.
“I challenge them to form a political party because what they are doing is politics”
The Head of State, a lawyer himself, said it is totally unacceptable for LAZ to be playing politics.
“To abuse the law, the legal profession I belong to is totally unacceptable it is a very noble profession,” said President Lungu.
LAZ has been a critical voice in Zambia’s young democracy often providing checks and balance to the country’s sitting government.
2 Comments
Mwansa Mumba
I doubt the competence of the current Laz executive it seems we have a generation of yo burly lawyers who do not understand what they are doing and they are just little porns being used by equally uninformed politicians!
Kayz
Lungu u always talk rubbish