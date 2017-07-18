Zambia Under-17 Readies For Mauritius Outing

Zambia U-17 Men’s Football National Team coach Numba Mumamba has unveiled his final 20 member squad for the 2017 Cosafa Castle Cup.

The team underwent MRI tests over the weekend with the technical bench picking their final squad thereafter.

According to a list availed to Fazfootball.com by team manager Mwansa Kapyanga the selection comprises lads picked through the school system and academies.

Zambia’s first U-17 assignment is the Cosafa Championship in Mauritius where they are drawn in Group B alongside South Africa, Mozambique and Madagascar.

The tournament takes place from July 21-31.

FULL LIST:

GOALKEEPERS:

Emmanuel Mphasi (Chizongwe Technical School), Bruce Kayuni (Bauleni United).

DEFENDERS:

Reuben Kailo (Choma Secondary School), Christopher Katongo (Kasama Boys), Michael Mumba (Young Napsa), Kingsley Hakwiya (Kansenshi High), Victor Kasokolo (Mitondo), Jonathan Kapelembe (Romeki Football Club), Andrew Phiri (Morning Stars Academy)

MIDFIELDER

Michael Kafusha (Milungu Day Secondary), Clinton Lubula (Kabwata Dynamos), Lameck Banda (Nkwazi) Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Muma Mumba (Maamba High), John Mulalangabo (Kasama Boys), Niza Simutenda (Mpande Youth Academy), Jimmy Hamanzuka (National Assembly).

STRIKERS

Martin Njobvu (Nchanga Rangers), Christopher Phiri (Morning Stars Academy), Moses Mwanza (Bauleni United Academy).

Source: FAZ