Hichilema Marks 100 Days In Jail: I Harbour No Hate

… Although The Conditions Are Atrocious

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has marked his 100th day behind bars with a statement reassuring his supporters things will one day be well.

Hichilema says although enduring what he terms as “atrocious conditions”, he still held no ill feeling against his alleged persecutors.

The leading opposition figure is awaiting trial for treason. The charge is non bailable.

READ HICHILEMA’S STATEMENT

Good morning fellow citizens,

Yesterday marked 100 days from the day we were arrested. But we habour no hate for anyone as we believe that everything that happens in life is for a purpose.

Our love for Zambia and what we aspire for the country to be has not changed. We are very clear on what our country needs to move from the current political and economic situation.

We know how much you worry about our conditions inside Mukobeko Maximum and other prisons around the country. You have every reason to worry because the conditions we are in are inhuman and need to be quickly addressed as a matter of priority, not because Hakainde is here, but because there are human beings living in these atrocious conditions.

We believe that regardless of the crimes these inmates committed, they need to be treated in a humane manner and in accordance with local and international conventions regarding the treatment of people and respect for human rights.

It is even worse for some of us who are still searching for answers as to what crime we committed, but already being punished under these inhuman conditions.

Fellow citizens thank you for your prayers and be of good cheer.

We leave you with this very instructive scripture where we draw our strength:

Daniel 10:19

Do not be afraid, you who are highly esteemed, he said. Peace! Be strong now; be strong. When he spoke to me, I was strengthened and said, Speak, my lord, since you have given me strength.

God Bless Zambia and let peace reign.

HH