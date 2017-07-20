Journalist Questions Political Analyst Ngoma For Biased View

A journalist has written a letter to governance analyst Dr Alex Ngoma questioning his view of the current political climate in the country.

Frederick Misebezi says it is disturbing that Dr Ngoma seems t take sides and squarely put the blame on incarcerated opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema for the current political situation.

READ MISEBEZI’S LETTER

LETTER TO DR ALEX NG’OMA – JULY 18, 2017

Dear Dr Alex Ng’oma,

I appreciate your concerns on the need for the nation to dialogue through the PF and UPND leadership.

And I agree with you on the fact that the UPND’s action to dispute the Presidential Election of 2016 is the integral part of the problems that have warranted the need for this dialogue.

However, I find it disturbing and somewhat unfair on your part to compel or urge Mr Hichilema to share with the nation the basis on which he has disputed the outcome of last year’s elections.

What you are telling Mr Hichilema to share with the Bishops is what you were supposed to have been calling for the moment the Presidential petition was filed in. I believe the idea of petitioning the election was for the nation to know the reasons the UPND were disputing the election and also the PF to prove how they won.

Unfortunately, you were among the good citizens who opted to keep quiet when the ConCourt and the judiciary at large refused Zambians an opportunity to know who the real winner of the August 2016 election was.

So, I now feel you are deliberately missing the point on establishing the winner of last year’s election.

I know you are fully aware of how determined PF were and still is in not hearing the Presidential Petition.

Your silence on the failure by the judiciary to establish the legitimacy of the real winner was too loud; and it is laughable that you are now calling/urging Mr Hichilema to share with the nation through the Bishops on his disputed claims.

So, what will follow after telling the Bishops his party’s decision and reasons to dispute the outcome of the elections?

With regard to recognition; allow me to again differ with you when you say it is reasonable for PF to demand that UPND recognises the legitimacy of President Lungu. It was going to be reasonable to demand for that if the petition was heard and the winner legally established.

Seeking to be heard in a court is a right but it is not a crime not to recognise someone when you have the reason to do so.

Furthermore, I expected you as a learned Political Analyst to tell the nation the truth that we have political detainees in Zambia.

Again your deliberate move to ignore this fact that we have political detainees especially from the opposition is not health for our already struggling democracy.

Only a hired foreigner can dispute this fact that we have political detainees in Zambia not a Political Analyst of Dr Ng’oma’s calibre.

Have a good day.

Fredrick Misebezi

Political Journalist