Tayali Recruits Members As Young As 14-Years Old

Opposition party leader Chilufya Tayali has launched an aggressive party recruitment drive openining membership to teenagers as young as 14-years-old.

Tayali is hoping to appeal to a cadre new young voters who will participate in the 2021 general elections for the first time.

According to a press release by EEP, annual membership is pegged at K120 which can still be remitted on a monthly basis at K10.

TAYALI’S MEMBERSHIP STATEMENT

A number of people have been asking on how they can join our party, Economic and Equity Party (EEP). I would like to state that, membership into EEP is open to all, especially the younger ones from the age of 14 going up. Anyone in good standing in society is free to join, especially new political entrants.

EEP stands a high chance of scooping 2021 general elections in spite of it’s humble beginning, since it was founded by mostly young people without resources.

Due to the humble beginning of EEP, the party faces more challenges than those that have started on the strength of some form of capital, either politically or financially.

However, we are very confident to to form Govt in 2021 based on a number of factors and our strategies. Our strength is our passion and strategy.

Ideally it is not advisable to discuss strategies in public, but since this is politics, we will discuss some of the strategies so that some interested parties would follow and appreciate our movement.

EEP IS A MOVEMENT

Firstly, we want everyone to understand that our Party is a movement and not a revolution. Our Movement is towards political change, meaning we want to change they way politics has been done in the Country.

Therefore, people must expect to see something different from what they are used to in politics. This change includes people, we want new people instead of the same old politicians who have messed up our Countries in different party regalia.

We want to change the mentality of looking at politics as a means of survival (cadrism) because this attitude is parasitic, which feeds on public resources.

If you stop for a moment and ask, where do the PF get the money to look after their cadres. PF have no businesses to fund all their political activities yet they have so many cadres to look after after.

Due to this political pressure, the PF (and other ruling parties before) have allowed many of their cadres to create illegal taxing schemes in Markets, Bust Stations, streets, tendering, including setting up of meetings to meet the President. This kind of political life will have to end as EEP comes in power.

NOT EVERYONE SHOULD BE A MEMBER OF EEP

From the background given (cadrism) we don’t want to run a very big political infrastructure, because it has a cost implication and a source of confusion. Therefore, we only need a seizable membership.

Currently, the Country has a problem where by, everyone who discusses national issues or politics, is identified as a politician and a member of a political party based on their opinion on national issues.

Because of this mentality civil servants have been laid off for having spoken against certain policies, accusing them of being political while the PF are appointing their bona-fide members as civil servants and they they do not just talk politics, but they campaign openly and use Govt resources for political activities.

Therefore, we must differentiate between membership and supporters. We don’t need many members but supporters who will vote for us in 2021.

It must also be noted that, being a member does not give one, an advantage in terms of opportunities because we are promoting “EQUITY” (which is part of our name).

All Zambians will have chance to actualize their potentials, regardless of their political affiliation or opinions. We will embrace criticisms and reward whistle-blowers.

EEP members will have opportunity to be adopted to contest elections. Therefore, unless one is interested in vying for political office, he/she should not be bothered to be a member of EEP but can support us or any other party of their choice. THIS IS WHAT DEMOCRACY IS ALL ABOUT.

Adoption of candidates will be done at local level (decentralized), the NEC will have nothing to do with adoption apart from ensuing adoption certificates. Those who want to contest any election anywhere, should tell the local people and not the President, because I will have not influence adoptions.

EEP SUBSCRIPTION

All members must pay up the subscription of K120 per year (K10) per month. Those who can afford to pay more, can do so, while those you can prove that, they have no means to pay subscription, they will be exempted, because we want to include the poor in leadership, especially women.

Members will carry a unique membership card bearing a serious unique number which will be attached to the bio-data. The membership card will have to be paid for at K50.