Antonio Mwanza Says Zambians Living In Fear

FDD deputy secretary general Antonio Mwanza says Zambians are no longer safe in their own country.

Commenting on reports that a Lusaka political commentator Mark Simuuwe had disappeared after appearing on a local radio program, Mwanza says critics of the state will be victims of arbitrary arrests.

READ FULL STATEMENT BY MWANZA

We fear for the life and safety of Comrade Mark Simuuwe who was “abducted” by the Police yesterday after his appearance on Unza Radio’s Lusaka Star. His whereabouts remain unknown.

Mark Simuuwe has been a fierce critic of the PF Government and his “arrest” and subsequent “disappearance” is a source of great concern to us.

These are the ramifications of the invocation of the Public Security Preservation Act. Many critics of the state will be victims of arbitrary arrests, torture even extrajudicial killings. We saw this during the One Party dictatorship of KK and UNIP. Alot of dissidents were arrested on trumped up charges, tortured and others mysteriously disappeared.

Today it is Mark Simuuwe, tomorrow it could be you or me. We are not safe.

Our hearts and prayers go to comrade Mark.