Cash-Less Zambia Will Not Host 8 Team Under-23 Olympic Qualifying Tournament

ZAMBIA has withdrawn from hosting the 2019 U-23 the African Cup of Nations (AFCON ) due to the current economic climate.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Communications Manager Desmond Katongo has revealed this in a statement today.

Katongo says the association decided to withdraw from hosting the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations edition after thorough consultations with the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development.

“FAZ wishes to inform all stakeholders and the public that Zambia has formally withdrawn from hosting the 2019 U-23 Africa Cup edition which was granted to the country by the Confederations of African Football (CAF),” Katongo said.

He has however thanked CAF for having shown confidence in the Association and the country at large to host a tournament of this magnitude.