FAZ Summon Nkana

The bad blood between the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) and Nkana over Congolese striker Walter Bwalya seems to have reached boiling point with Football House summoning the club for a disciplinary hearing.

Nkana has been caught up in a registration scandal having claimed on different occasions that Bwalya is Zambian and later u-turning that his is Congolese.

Nkana chairperson Evaristo Kabila angered Football House with his vitriolic remarks that the club would use the player whether the association liked it or not.

Ironically Nkana who had been using the player as a Zambian in the name of Bwalya have got an International Transfer Certificate for the player as a Congolese national.

Bwalya’s illegally obtained National Registration Card was withdrawn by the Ministry of Home Affairs with criminal investigations instituted.

BELOW IS THE FULL SUMMON FROM FAZ

Football Association of Zambia

PRESS STATEMENT (For Immediate Release)

Football House, Lusaka

20th July, 2017

FAZ summons Nkana Football Club to a disciplinary hearing

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has summoned Nkana Football Club to a disciplinary hearing scheduled for Wednesday July 26, 2017 at Football House.

Nkana has been summoned in connection with several media attacks on FAZ.

FAZ would like to advise the club to attend the disciplinary committee meeting which will take place at 14:00 hours.

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Desmond Katongo

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER