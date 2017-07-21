Kasama Pupil In A Sex Scandal Expelled

The grade 11 pupil who was involved in a sexual act with her Biology teacher at St Therese Girls Secondary School has been expelled.

Sources say the girl who hails from Kitwe on the Copperbelt was expelled following her two-paged exculpatory letter dated 14th June 2017 narrating the sexual ordeal.

The impeccable sources added that no action has been taken against the teacher who is married alleging that he is still teaching.

Meanwhile, a cross section of stakeholders in Kasama have condemned the sexual scandal involving a teacher and a pupil at St Therese Girls Secondary School.

Speaking in separate interviews with Radio Mano News today, the stakeholders who included the Young Women Christian Association-YWCA, Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflections-JCTR, and Civic leader’s charge that the behavior of the named teacher is disgusting, unfortunate and a disgrace to the teaching fraternity.

YWCA Northern Province Coordinator Zilot Phiri says the incident at St Therese is an eye opener to all schools and vows that it will follow the matter with keen interest.

And the Northern Province JCTR Coordinator Felix Chiwela says the teacher should not go scot free for taking advantage of the pupil and implores law enforcement agencies to probe the incident.

Meanwhile, civic leaders have called on education authorities to tame male teachers with the habit of taking advantage of female pupils.

Lusenga Ward councilor Peter Kapambwe and his Lukupa counterpart Thandizani Mbewe say the named teacher has brought shame to the missionary schools which are known for impacting good morals.

On 13th June 2017, a Biology teacher at St Therese Girls Secondary School in Kasama was caught red handed having sex with a pupil in a science laboratory.

