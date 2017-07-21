Letter: Alleged Financial Impropriety At CopWaste

Copperbelt Solid waste Management Company Ltd, Managing Director Martin Zumani working to-gether with the Financial Officer Billy Paul Mali are planning to destroy financial records that may implicate them in various financial irregularities should an audit be conducted at the company.

They have planned to destroy all physical documents like payment vouchers, advance applications for Mr. Zumani and any other information that might implicate them. The duo have also planned to destroy electronic evidence with is posted in the Pastel Accounting software by tempering and deliberately crushing the system.

The financial mismanagement by Mr. Zumani has led the company’s employees not getting salaries for over 4 months. Mr. Zumani got over K35,000 in travel benefits for june without due consideration for the welfare of the employees. He has also used company money to pay his personal loan with Multiview amounting K26,700.00

We appeal to relevant authorities to quickly intervene in this financial mismanagement

Concerned Employee