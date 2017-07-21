Opinion: Nkhani Yama Plot: Is The Land Issue Out Of Hand

By Joe Mwansa Lombe Kaluba

If there is a department across national or local authority structures which has challenges in terms of logistics and accusations of corruption it is Lands.

Land is like diamond in most countries but l think in Zambia it is not only a precious asset but also a problem.

When you hear of any problem or conflict be it in politics, in issues of faith, social or traditional aspects there is the land issue in the mix.

The question is. Do we have a land problem? I would say no. We just have people who are selfish and corrupt. Don’t give me the thing that only people with money can afford land or want it.

No! Even the people without cash want that land. The only problem is that the people with power in terms of money want even the little piece of land from the poor.

Today I think even our politics are becoming more and more socked in the land dirty syndicated.

Government, local authority officials, political party cadres and religious leaders alike are all intertwined in this land web.

Some people want to enter into leadership just because of land. Women even if they know that people are just after their bodies will do anything for that piece of land. Sad isn’t it? And those dirty men will take advantage of this. Foolish thing, not so?

The question is why? Is it that our politics are so dirty and corrupt? Is it that there is too much crookedness by our traditional leaders.

Is it because land or plots have now became a medium of exchange?

This issue has so many questions but few or no answers at all. This can never be understood.

My challenge to our leadership starting from the central government, ministries, departments, provincial, district and constituency official or sectors to help reject any form of corrupt or selfish spirit.

Land and resources of any kind should be shared equally starting with the less privileged.

The author is a PhD candidate-Political, Gender and Transnational Studies at the International Postgraduate Centre (IPC), Faculty of Social Sciences at Goethe University Frankfurt.