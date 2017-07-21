OPINION: Pres. Lungu and Hichilema Must Climb Down High Horses for Dialogue to Succeed

The Catholic Bishops have done their part in appealing to the good consciences messres Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Hakainde Hichilema. The Bishops have met President Lungu and made a strong case for dialogue with his nemesis in chief Hichilema and have followed that with a meeting with the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) president.

In their meeting with both parties the church made it clear there has to be a way the two can meet and iron out their differences. No doubt none of them is in a position that they want to be.

There is such bad blood that both feel they could be anywhere except meet with each other. None of them sees their opponent as being any worthier than them to lead. They have been circling each other for years with the President believing God has favoured him from humble beginnings to lead this nation.

President Lungu has not forgone the innuendo on his adversary that wealth and education are not the ultimate ticket to State House. On the other hand Hichilema has frowned upon President Lungu as drunk and commoner unworthy of the top job. Hichilema has flaunted himself as the enviable alternative and somehow just fails to comprehend just how ‘this drunk’ keeps beating him to the top job. The whole circus has gone on for too long dragging the entire nation with religious supports on either side of the divide refusing to compromise.

The zealot-like defence of positions has dragged the country to an era of politically motivated arrests, torching of public buildings and sheer division on account of tribe. But thankfully the church has stepped in. For the church’s intervention to succeed the two antagonizing parties will have to be willing to do things they have never imagined possible. Meeting face to face should be the first step and none of them will do this willingly.

For Hichilema he has to be willing to accept that he will not be meeting President Lungu as an equal. It may not sound right but such is the nature of how deep the compromise has to be if there has to be steps to be made. There would have to be radical concessions on either side. On the other part President Lungu must desist from flaunting the Presidency card. He must be ready to face up to the election outcome challenge and the lingering credibility around it. The combative language that is sometimes characteristic of President Lungu should be off this platform.

Naturally both parties should acknowledge that the electoral dispute was not desirably thrown out of the court process and therefore the two parties should meet half way. Notwithstanding the treason charge hanging on Hichilema’s head has done enough damage to the country. That too should be addressed in this dialogue. Otherwise the teenage like posturing of “I am the President whether you it or not?” of “You rigged the elections and we won’t recognize you authority” will not take this country anywhere.

After all because of this senseless feud the country has been dragged to the edge of conflict something that Zambians have stood above for ages. So please drop the senseless pride and save the nation from the damaging divisions.