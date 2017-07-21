Radio Mano Details Sex Scandal Involving Biology Teacher at St. Theresa Girls School

Radio Mano of Kasama has given a detailed account of a sex scandal at St Theresa Girls School where a male Biology teacher was caught having intercourse with a female pupil in the laboratory.

Below is the account posted by Radio Mano:

A Biology teacher at St Therese Girls Secondary School in Kasama has been caught red handed having sex with a pupil in a science laboratory.

A month long investigations by Mano News reveal that the incident happened on 13th June 2017 around 18:00 hours when a teacher whose names has since been Withheld for now was caught by two pupils having sex in laboratory B with a named a girl.

And confessing the sexual act in written, the named grade 11 girl who hails from Kitwe on the Copperbelt discloses that it all started in 2016 when he proposed love to her.

She narrates that the teacher used to entice her with foodstuffs like crisps, chips, chocolates, sausage and even gave her his mobile phone to communicate with her parents anytime.

The girl says on the first sexual encounter which happened in the third term of 2016, the teacher did not use a condom instead gave her a contraceptive pill the following day.

On the second sexual encounter which took place on 13th June 2017 around 18:00 hours, the pupil reveals that as she was going to the dormitory, the teacher called her and asked for sex but that she refused, however, he convinced her saying he did a lot for her.

She adds that she eventually succumbed to his pressure and they had sex.

The pupil reveals that it was at that point when two pupils found them in the act.

She further narrates that the two girls left the lab and efforts by the teacher to plead with them failed as they started shouting and screaming and the news spread.