Zambia U-17 Beat Madagascar 7-1

The Zambia U-17 Men’s Football National Team sent a strong signal on their intentions for the 2017 Cosafa Castle Cup championship with a five star performance against Madagascar at the Francois Xavier Stadium in Port Louis.

A hat-trick apiece from Lameck Banda and man of the match Martin Njobvu with Kingsley Hakwiya weighing in with a goal sent Madagascar to the cleaners and also set Zambia as early favourites for the tournament. Banda had put Zambia ahead in the 10th minute after he was set through by Njobvu for the opener. Nine minutes later Njobvu hit the back of the net doubling the lead.

Zambia was not slowing down with Hakwiya rising highest to power in a pinpoint Andrew Phiri set piece in the 24th minute.

Banda was not done for the day and powered home from outside the box in the 31st minute. The sharp shooting Banda harvested his brace on 31 minutes taking the tally to 4-0.

Njobvu struck in the 43rd minute to close the first stanza at 6-0. The Islanders thought they had calmed the storm but Njobvu was back to haunt them with a 74th minute goal that put the icing on the cake for the Zambians.

Coach Numba Mumamba gave a run in for John Mulalangabo and Moses Mwanza who came in for hat trick hero Banda and Niza Simutenda.

A further substitution for Zambia was made with Michael Kafusha introduced for Clinton Lubula.

Madagascar pulled one back in the 83rd minute from the penalty spot when Maimosa Adriamalala converted taking the tally to 7-1.

Zambia next play South Africa who beat Mozambique 3-1 on Sunday in their second group match.

(SOURCE: FAZ MEDIA)