“Bad Boy” Fwayo Tembo Joins Lusaka Dynamos

Truant Zambia forward Fwayo Tembo has joined Lussaka Dynamos after unceremoniously ditching Kitwe giants Power Dynamos.

Power have cried foul at the departure of Fwayo.

The Kitwe giants feel cheated after resurrecting a football career that had virtually nose dived.

Fwayo, a talented striker, had at some point become a tavern-based star before he redefined his path.

Lusaka Dynamos announced yesterday stating, “We wish to welcome Fwayo Tembo to Lusaka Dynamos. Fwayo who was recently released by Power Dynamos F.C. signed a 3 year deal today in Lusaka.”