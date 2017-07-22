Letter: Police Or Kidnappers?

At the outset I would like to make it clear in reverberating and unambiguous expressions that I do not share the same views with the kidnapped PF staunch critic Mark Simuwe who has suddenly disappeared in public eyes for two days now.

Without prejudice to the criminal liability he may incur, the manner in which he has been arrested raises suspicion and misgivings in the eyes of a reasonable man.

Is this a calculated move by the police force to inculcate fear or apprehension or immeasurable anxiety to the remaining critic to deter from criticizing the Government for fear of being detained to unknown and lonely places of confinement?

The total confinement of the body of Simuwe is unacceptable and not under the slightest justification or figment of imagination can I fail to crack the whip of condemnation against whoever is responsible for Simuwe’s mysterious disappearance.

We demand that Simuwe’s whereabouts be unconditionally disclosed and that he be allowed to access the family and his lawyers. #Bringback Mark

Issued and authorized by

Marvin Chanda Mberi

Youth Rights Activist.