Chipolopolo Hammer Swaziland 7-0 on Aggregate

Zambia made short work of Swaziland posting an emphatic 3-0 result to storm the final qualifying round of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) where they will face South Africa.

The Chipolopolo boys built on their 4-0 win in the first leg away in Swaziland with Justin Shonga hitting the back of the net in the second minute to set Zambia on their way to victory.

Swaziland had hardly conjured a way back in the game when Brian Mwila doubled the lead in the 37th minute with a Simon Silwimba rocket winding up the business in the 43rd minute.

The result means Zambia carries the day with a 7-0 aggregate.

Zambia will now face South Africa who beat Botswana 3-0 over two legs in the other match.

Wedson Nyirenda’s side will be away in the first leg on August 12 and the home leg will follow on August 19.

(Source: Faz Media)