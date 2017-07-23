Fallen Kambwili Not Going Down Without A Fight

Expelled former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili is not going down without a fight and will address the public on two fora in the aftermath of his expulsion.

The Central Committee of the ruling Patriotic Front chaired by President Edgar Lungu expelled Kambwili on Saturday alongside former Copperbelt Minister Mwenya Musenge.

Kambwili has promised to address a press conference at 10:00 hours at his residence in Woodlands with a television appearance set for Muvi Television’s The Assignment program at 19:15 hours.

State agents are likely to foil these two events given the prevailing climate where the country is under a State of Threatened Public Emergency.

MUVI TV

Muvi Assignment

Guest: Chishimba Kambwili

Time: 19:15 Hrs Sunday, 23rd July, 2017

Alongside a live audience

Is this the end of the junior cobra politically?