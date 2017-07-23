Fallen Kambwili Not Going Down Without A Fight

Expelled former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili is not going down without a fight and will address the public on two fora in the aftermath of his expulsion.
The Central Committee of the ruling Patriotic Front chaired by President Edgar Lungu expelled Kambwili on Saturday alongside former Copperbelt Minister Mwenya Musenge.
Kambwili has promised to address a press conference at 10:00 hours at his residence in Woodlands with a television appearance set for Muvi Television’s The Assignment program at 19:15 hours.
State agents are likely to foil these two events given the prevailing climate where the country is under a State of Threatened Public Emergency.
BELOW IS A NOTICE BY MUVI TV
The PROGRAMME ANNOUNCEMENT: Muvi Assignment
Guest: Chishimba Kambwili
Time: 19:15 Hrs Sunday, 23rd July, 2017
Alongside a live audience
Is this the end of the junior cobra politically?
mukenga
The PF has taken a good move and it will be interesting to see how the dull/tribalist junior DR Cobra reacts. This will prove how dull our Doctor is despite his claim of being a founder PF member with shrewd LATE Sata (MYHRIP). For the President and the PF they ve now declared war on two of the well known tribalists with one languishing in Prison on a trampled treason charge for more 100 days. What the imprisonment of tribalist HH for so long has proved to PF that he has no vehement support from his supporters (his tribe) except for Chief Mukuni. The experiment on HH has worked and my prediction like said yesterday is he will released and Kambwili will take his place. The PF will expriment on the dull/tribalist Kambwili & prove to him that his supporters(tribal) will do nothing to him if they decided to ‘treat’ him like they’ve done to tribalist HH. But what the PF cannot afford is to fight the two TRIBES( TRIBALISTS) at the same time. I hope the President DR Lungu will this time around listen to the Bishop’s advice and not the in his party bent on finishing other political players. Trying to eliminate other players in Zambia works for a while but eventually people get tired.Ask DR Kaunda and DR Chiluba. Who ever imagined the late SATA (deserves posthumous Doctorate) would one day be President of Zambia. Not even the most experienced political scientist alive today DR Kaunda. My advice to President DR Lungu is to be careful who he listens to now cos he has antagonised a person who was more friendly to the Late DR Sata than him and around him they’re still a lot of people who feel he hijacked their personal(SATA) party .
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya(GBM)
Comment:Ba Kambwili imitating the King Cobra,interesting indeed.
Saga jr
Comment: reveal all tuma secret and the rigging of 2016 general election
Asani
I don’t know what’s go on with Zambia.