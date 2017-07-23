Kambwili Expelled From PF, Declares Move Illegal

Patriotic Front founding member Chishimba Kambwili has been expelled from the ruling party.

Kambwili, who has been at variance with the party establishment, confirmed the expulsion in a social media post Saturday evening saying it was illegal.

The Roan MP will hold a press briefing tomorrow.

READ KAMBWILI’S POST ON SOCIAL MEDIA

This is to confirm that today 22/07/2017 I have been illegally expelled from the patriotic front with immediate effect. I will hold a press briefing tomorrow at 10:30 hours in the morning at my lusaka home in woodlands, right near state house, all media houses to be seated by 10:00 hours.

Though I fall, I will rise again.

Micah 7:8