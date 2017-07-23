Kambwili Was Serving His Ego; PF Adopts Pres. Lungu For 2021

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davis Mwila says expelled Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili exhibited the highest form of indiscipline by walking out of a meeting that was being chaired by President Edgar Lungu.

Mwila held a press briefing Sunday morning outlining the charges that were levelled against Kambwili leading to the expulsion.

He said the outspoken former Chief government spokesperson had started under ground efforts to form a splinter group by visiting chiefs in areas that included Luapula Province.

Mwila also announced that President Lungu will be the party’s presidential candidate in 2021 as adopted by the Central Committee subject to the General Conference in 2020

“Hon Kambwili walked out on the President to serve his ego. His indiscipline was becoming intolerable,” he said.

Mwila says the MCC reconstituted itself into disciplinary committee and meted out the punishment on the Roan MP.

He explained that Mwenya Musenga had other charges before the disciplinary committee where he was recommended for suspension before being jointly charged with Kambwili.

“The decision of the Central Committee if Hon Kambwili wants to challenge, he can challenge in court. As a party we are on firm ground. Those sowing seeds of discord are warned. They will follow the two. If you are PF, stay committed and defend party interest. PF will not tolerate indiscipline,” he said.

Mwila said PF was ready to face Kambwili in a bye-election in Roan.

“If we were scared of them being popular, we were not going to expel. If he is a man enough, he should not challenge the matter in court. We will meet in Roan and see who is popular between PF and Hon Kambwili,” he said.

Mwila put an end to speculation President Lungu will run for office in 2021.

“This decision to adopt President Lungu is important in consolidating party unity,” he said.