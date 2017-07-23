KK Discharged

First Republican president Dr Kenneth Kaunda has been discharged.

Dr. Kaunda has been in hospital for almost a week.

Rumours had swelled during the week that Dr. Kaunda had died.

It prompted President Edgar Lungu’s spokesperson Amos Chanda to dispel the rumours.

Dr Kaunda has spent the week at the University Teaching Hospital fast track.

Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has told journalists Dr Kaunda had fully recovered.

He said Dr Kaunda was stable and that a team of specialist doctors would continue monitoring his condition.

Dr Kaunda had ruled Zambia for 27 years since the country’s independence in 1964.