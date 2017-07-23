Opinion: Is The World Of PF Shrinking After Kambwili’s Expulsion?

By Emmanuel Chilekwa

MEANING OF EXPULSION OF CK FROM PF

Without doubt, the country faces a tripod political delta of North, South and Eastern.

Regarding dealing with former strongman information minister, Chishimba Kambwili, the PF Central Committee used emotions instead of political logic. The PF is undoubtedly a very undemocratic and dictatorial party in practice.

PF is a scared political party. Because if fear, chief media strategist Emmanuel Mwamba was forced out of Zambia. He was to go to so far away from Zambia – Malaysia, but my brother refused till he was given a post which is just one hour flight away.

Because of fear, Tutwa Ngulube is nowhere near power. You and I know the crucial role Tutwa played to save Lungu.

Because of fear Sunday Chanda, Brian Hapunda and Dr Edgar Ngoma are just on the terraces of power. These folks played key roles to create a strong PF after the demise of Sata.

And the reaction to those in power has been to purge all of the Sata corner pieces. Anything linked to Sata is a peripheral matter set for File 13.

Don’t the PF see how South Africa’s ANC denounce and talk about President Jacob Zuma? They openly sit to say Zuma must go. Have you ever heard Zuma say you are expelled? That is democracy.

The conduct of the ruling party directly effects governance. I have no doubt that PF has entrenched itself into dictatorship.

There is no real love and care and comradeship in PF more so if one is not part of the centre chewing crew. See how hardworking and saving KBF has been treated. Am sure he too is next because he has dissenting views.

PF is proving to be a party that specialises in using others whom it quickly discards. It’s a party that purges its own strength. It discards its assets without second thought, forgetting that there’s a tomorrow in politics.

The PF constitution is dictatorial by design. The PF President has single powers to do as he wishes. The Central Committee can expel anyone without reference to the disciplinary committee – thats a dictatorial policy if tyrants, doesnt fit in a democracy.

With CK out of PF, Zambia faces Eastern, Southern and Northern blocks.

CK is loved on Copperblet and cherished by the Jetabos. HH is loved in Southern province whilst Lungu is a darling of the Eastern province.

As for CK, am sure he had prepared well for this time so nothing surprising. As small king cobra, CK would launch his 2021 presidential bid now and will campaign day and night.

As for me, I dont think CK is material for State House. His thinking too, is highly reppresdive and pungently dictatorial. But he knows how to look after his mass of followers no doubt. He is like GBM on that score.

Going forward, the political world for PF has been reduced with the expulsion of CK.

Am not sure what crime CK has committed. The corrupt activities we hear have not been proved. I gues if CK would be pressed against the wall, interesting counter revealations of other corrupt leaders will surface, trust me. I doubt if CK would go down with his mouth shut more so when he is on the opposition side.

And the opposition at large will welcome CK for the courage and expose abilities CK would offer. So PF may find itself more on the defensive than attacking front. That is the state if affairs as I foresee it.

What I know is that PF used CK to help ganner votes in Copperbelt and Northern province. Now those provinces will be hard for PF. Worse still when you bring in Mwenya Musenge in the picture.

President Lungu doesn’t have politicians on his side, he has chewers who are scared of losing their baits. Sadly, President Lungu doesn’t have real true friends, he has opportunists who don’t care about him.

Politics is an embracibg game. Its not an exclusive club. The problem in PF now is that the Cartel has becone centralised and bigger. There is no dissenting views accepted.

I can surely see that for 2021 all the myriad political groups will band together and deal with PF – whatever format that shall be, a common ground shall be to kick out the PF. That is what is known as unity of purpose.

It was done in 1991 where drug lords, trade unions and ordinary citizens rose up to deal with KK and his dictatorial UNIP. That repeated in 2011 to kick out then dictatorial ruling MMD.

It appears ruling parties get drunk with arrogance of power. If the PF continues on this path, they should realise that Zambians have always overcome dictatorial regimes with ease.