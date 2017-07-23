Security Concerns Forces Kambwili To Cancel Press Briefing

Expelled Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili has cancelled a press briefing attributing the development to security concerns.
BELOW IS HIS ANNOUNCEMENT
Public Announcement.
Due to security concerns I have had to cancel the scheduled press briefing this morning.
My apologies for the inconvenience, I wouldn’t like to put the journalists lives in danger or at risk.
Happy Sunday.
3 Comments
chanda
Mr kambwili mwatulekelesha zoona. What is wrong kanshi ? What wrong have you done to the pf ?
Brian Mfula
ok
arena
If you say the truth, it shall set u free!
Bakambwili .otherwise fikamushupa kuntanshi?So be bite of what you were about to brief in hasten moment!