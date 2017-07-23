  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. Security Concerns Forces Kambwili To Cancel Press Briefing
Headlines

Security Concerns Forces Kambwili To Cancel Press Briefing

|

Expelled Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili has cancelled a press briefing attributing the development to security concerns.

BELOW IS HIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Public Announcement.

Due to security concerns I have had to cancel the scheduled press briefing this morning.

My apologies for the inconvenience, I wouldn’t like to put the journalists lives in danger or at risk.

Happy Sunday.

3 Comments

  1. chanda

    Mr kambwili mwatulekelesha zoona. What is wrong kanshi ? What wrong have you done to the pf ?

    Reply

  2. Brian Mfula

    ok

    Reply

  3. arena

    If you say the truth, it shall set u free!
    Bakambwili .otherwise fikamushupa kuntanshi?So be bite of what you were about to brief in hasten moment!

    Reply

Leave a Reply