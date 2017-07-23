Zambia, South Africa Under-17 Square-Off At Cosafa Tourney

The Zambia U-17 national team will face South Africa in the second Group B match at the Francois Xavier Stadium at the on-going Cosafa Castle Cup in Mauritius.

Zambia made a loud statement on match day one by battering Madagascar 7-1 in the opening fixture but will be coming up against a South Africa side today that is also riding high having won their opening match against Mozambique 3-1.

Numba Mumamba will bank on the striking partnership of hat-trick heroes Martin Njobvu and Lameck Banda to lead the attack while skipper Prince Mumba will help sanitize business in the middle of the pack with Niza Simutemda and Muma Mumba providing support.

At the back Zambia will be without the injured Victor Kasokola who suffered an ankle injury on match day one.

In his place the technical bench will summon Reuben Kailo to fill the left back position.

At the heart of defence Kingsley Hakwiya will take command with Andrew Phiri and Clinton Lubula completing the backline. Kickoff for the match is at 12:30 hours local time (10:30 hours Zambian time).

Day Two Results

Botswana 0-2 Malawi

Mauritius 1-0 Zimbabwe