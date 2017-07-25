Opinion: Kambwili – A Victim Of His Own Devices

It is very hard to sympathize with honourable Chishimba Kambwili given that political tragedy that has befallen him. The comrade has finally found out how lonely the political path can be at time.

All of a sudden the once loved and adored Kambwili has become a political pariah. Yes, the comrade has become a leper whom one associates with at their own peril. For years Kambwili has been flying high within the PF circles perhaps enjoying maximum freedom of speech even abusing it.

He was characteristically brutal to opponents of the PF and lent his signature to nailing the Post Newspapers under whose watch it crumbled. Kambwili loathed The Post Newspapers so much that he always openly declared its doomsday.

Even as Information Minister his style was to bully the media as a certain Radio Phoenix presenter Christine Ngwisha discovered when Kambwili harassed her through out on her programme in October 2015. The then mighty CK went about stifling the media that by the time he was bundled out of government there was nowhere he could run to but the same squeezed Fred M’membe Empire now running under The Mast Newspaper.

How much else do things have to turn around to teach someone a vital lesson in life? Had not Kambwili learnt about the doctrine of do unto others as you would love them to do unto you? When former Patriotic Front secretary Wynter Kabimba was depravedly dumped by the PF, Kambwili stood on mount Olympus and celebrated his colleague’s fall.

Kabimba, too, was another case of a political test case. Kabimba, like Kambwili, delighted in the verbal abuse of opponents and became symbols of kabauzilapo (telling off). Now he has to give statements from under his bed via telephone. The brother cannot even hold a press conference fearing for his life.

The once almighty Kambwili who could freely call on Radio Stations breathing venom or when it suited him storm studios has now been reduced to being covered by those he despised. Kambwili need not despair for he has enough company among fallen angels.

Even Mike Mulongoti once stood tall as Information Minister telling off opponents and abusing the media. He once infamously told of how government never dangled any carrots to the media but “the media were simply hungry and walking with their mouths open.”

Today Mulongoti suffers through limited media coverage so does Kabimba. These are individuals that never learnt their lessons but abused their positions and now are back amongst ordinary Zambians to experience their pain but want sympathy. Sorry brother CK you baked your own cake, now you have to eat it.

Well come back to the real world.