Opinion: Zambia U-17 Overage Story Generated By Kamanga Detractors

A plot to discredit the Zambia U-17 campaign in Mauritius has hit gear with well known anti Andrew Kamanga forces launching a smear campaign against the Zambia team that flew high at the Cosafa Castle Cup tournament in the first two games.

The team lost 1-0 to Mozambique today after opening their account on a 7-1 winning note against Madagascar and overcoming South Africa 3-2 in the second match.

A story generated and hyped from a WhatsApp group dubbed Soccer Chat, comprising individuals who have never recovered from the March 2016 elections which dethroned former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya, has been given credence in some quarters alleging that the Zambian team has sent players above the requisite age.

The purveyors of the rumour have calculatingly neglected to tell their audience that MRI tests were done on all the boys summoned to camp under the supervision of FIFA and CAF Medical Committee member Dr Joseph Kabungo with three that failed the test left out of the trip.

FAZ had repeatedly preached that they were doing everything possible to avoid the embarrassing disqualification of 2016 from the Cosafa Castle Cup.

Some forces have refused to let go and every step made by FAZ is a dent on their pride as was case with the U-20 campaign whose success they never forgave as the innuendos were plentiful.

Cosafa were furnished the results and gave a thumbs up to Zambia but that has not gone down well with naysayers.

The anti Kamanga forces initially blabbered about how ill prepared the team was but once results started coming they switched to claiming age cheating.

While they have been peddling falsehoods, the Zambian team is reportedly in high spirits in Mauritius with the technical bench shocked by the fillers coming from home.

Coaches have been taken aback by the accusations given the hard work they have put in on short notice to assemble a competitive side within a short time.

“People are angry that they can no longer control who is going to be selected in the junior teams. They were used to imposing players from their clubs but now they are worried that they will not be anywhere near influencing player sales,” said a source familiar with the development.

It’s not a secret that the purveyors of this rumour mill have continued campaigning to retain power in 2020 when a FAZ election is called. In between now and 2020, the group is looking for any opportunity to embarrass and discredit the FAZ president.

What makes the situation even worse are assertions that the FAZ president displays faith in the same purveyors of his downfall who during the day are smiling at him, but in the night are busy firing missiles in his back.

The core of the detractors are also heavily frustrating the management of the league. Recently, one of the operatives went to town with images of a poorly dressed national team in Swaziland ridiculing the FAZ president as having failed to manage the sport.