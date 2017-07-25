Police Arrest Lusaka Student For Alleged Defamatory Article Posted On Facebook

Police have arrested an engineering student in Lusaka for posting an article that allegedly defamed Presiden Edgar Lungu and others using a fake account.

The police have warned they are zoning in on people allegedly abusing social media.

READ FULL STATEMENT

THE POLICE AIN’T PLAYING. WATCH WHAT YOU SAY AND HOW YOU SAY IT ON SOCIAL MEDIA. NAIKOSA. SEE THE STATEMENT BELOW.

We have arrested a student of DMI St Eugene University in Lusaka identified as Edward Makayi aged 35 years in connection with Publication of Defamatory Statements on his Facebook page created in the name Royson Edwards M. The suspect is a student in the School of Engineering at the said University.

The defamatory remarks which were authored and posted between April, 2017 and July, 2017 were targeted at the Republican President, His Excellency, Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Home Affairs Minister, Hon. Stephen Kampyongo, Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Dora Siliya and Inspector General of Police, Mr Kakoma Kanganja.

Others are Deputy Secretary General of the Patriotic Front, Mrs Mumbi Phiri and Presidential Press Aid, Mr Amos Chanda.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in Court on Thursday, 27th July, 2017 for the offence of Defamation of the President which is contrary to Section 59 of Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

He is yet to be slapped with other charges for defaming and use of insulting language against Senior Government officials and other persons.

We wish to inform Members of the Public that investigations in other cases where people are using social media to make defamatory and insulting remarks have continued. The Zambia Police working in conjunction with ZICTA have intensified investigations in crimes committed through social media and we hope to bring more culprits to book.

In view of the above, members of the Public are forewarned to desist from posting insults and defamatory remarks before the long arm of the Law catches up with them.

We also wish to caution all those fond of opening fake accounts on social media using false particulars that such deception will not protect them from prosecution as Law enforcement officers are able to trace your real identity.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

ISSUED ON 25TH JULY, 2017