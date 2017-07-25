Soccer Pundit Canes U-17 Doomsayers

Another of the routine schemes to discredit any strides FAZ president Andrew Kamanga is making in the Zambian game has been exposed.

Soccer analyst Musonda Chibulu has given some stick to critics that have attempted to discredit the U-17 fine run at the Cosafa Castle Cup championship.

Initially the critics have been on FAZ accusing them of poor preparations and predicted a first round exit for the lads but an exquisite show has left them sniffing around for anything to discredit the wins.

BELOW IS WHAT CHIBULU POSTED:

ALLEGATIONS OF ZAMBIA UNDER-17 AGE CHEATING!

The rumours must be treated with the contempt they deserve.

ONLY official communication from CAF and COSAFA is valid.

And I have not seen any communication from COSAFA or CAF regarding the allegations propagated by the enemies of Zambian football.

Disregard any other site or person (s) propagating information intended to tarnish the image of Zambian football.

The enemies of the Zambian game are always looking for faults when there is success.

Take note that the MRI scans for all ZAMBIA Under-17 players were done by a CAF authorised doctor Dr Joseph Kabungo (former Chipolopolo team doctor) who is also a FIFA medical committee member.

ALL the boys in Mauritius were certified to be of the right age by Dr. Kabungo after MRI scans conducted at the University Teaching Hospital-Cancer Disease Section.

Only three (03) failed the tests. Those three (03) were not included in the squad that is in Mauritius.

Further, the images of the scans of ALL Zambia Under-17 national team boys in Mauritius were sent to CAF.

Mumamba Numba’s boys are in the semi-finals of the on-going COSAFA Under-17 championship after whacking Madagascar 7-1 and edging South Africa 3-2.